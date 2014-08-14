BBC Sport - European Championships: Jodie Williams & Adam Gemili in finals

Williams & Gemili win 200m semi-finals

Britain's Jodie Williams and Adam Gemili both win their 200m semi-finals to book spots in Friday's finals at the European Championships in Zurich.

Both 20-year-olds looked comfortable in taking their heats, with Williams running 22.90 seconds and Gemili 20.23.

Team-mates Danny Talbot and James Ellington missed out on the men's final, while fellow Britons Dina Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams both qualified for the women.

