Britain's Jodie Williams and Adam Gemili both win their 200m semi-finals to book spots in Friday's finals at the European Championships in Zurich.

Both 20-year-olds looked comfortable in taking their heats, with Williams running 22.90 seconds and Gemili 20.23.

Team-mates Danny Talbot and James Ellington missed out on the men's final, while fellow Britons Dina Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams both qualified for the women.