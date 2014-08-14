BBC Sport - European Championships: Steeplechaser disqualified for strip

Champion disqualified for shirt strip

French steeplechaser Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad has been disqualified and stripped of gold at the European Championships for removing his shirt during the race.

The controversial athlete - who has been involved in fights with mascots and team-mates before - took off his vest when closing in on the win, jumping the last hurdle with the garment in his mouth.

The Spanish team raised a complaint which was upheld and sees Mekhissi-Benabbad disqualified from the competition.

Top Stories