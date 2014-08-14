BBC Sport - European Championships: Britain's Will Sharman wins silver
Sharman takes silver in 110m hurdles
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Will Sharman takes silver in the final of the 110m hurdles at the European Championships behind Russia's Sergey Shubenkov.
The 29-year-old led until he hit the eighth hurdle with his leading leg and disrupted his rhythm.
French favourite Pascal Martinot-Largarde missed out on bronze to compatriot Dimiti Bascou after also hitting a hurdle.
