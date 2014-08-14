BBC Sport - European Championships: Britain's Will Sharman wins silver

Sharman takes silver in 110m hurdles

Britain's Will Sharman takes silver in the final of the 110m hurdles at the European Championships behind Russia's Sergey Shubenkov.

The 29-year-old led until he hit the eighth hurdle with his leading leg and disrupted his rhythm.

French favourite Pascal Martinot-Largarde missed out on bronze to compatriot Dimiti Bascou after also hitting a hurdle.

Top Stories