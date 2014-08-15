World women's 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu misses out on a medal at the European Athletics Championships, finishing fourth.

The race was won Italy's Libania Grenot with Ukraine's Olha Zemlyak taking silver and Indira Terrero of Spain winning bronze.

Ohuruogu was awarded the same time as Terrero and was only two hundredths short of Zemlyak in a final dip at the line.