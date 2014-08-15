BBC Sport - European Championships: GB's Jodie Williams wins 200m silver

GB's Williams takes 200m silver

Britain's Jodie Williams finishes second to Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers in the 200m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Compatriot Bianca Williams finished fourth, whilst Dina Asher-Smith pulled up having strained a hamstring running the bend.

Jodie Williams's silver medal came in a personal best time of 22.46 seconds, nearly half a second behind Schippers.

Top Stories