Britain's Jodie Williams finishes second to Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers in the 200m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Compatriot Bianca Williams finished fourth, whilst Dina Asher-Smith pulled up having strained a hamstring running the bend.

Jodie Williams's silver medal came in a personal best time of 22.46 seconds, nearly half a second behind Schippers.

