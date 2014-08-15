BBC Sport - European Championships: Adam Gemili wins 200m gold in 19.98secs

Gemili wins 200m gold in under 20secs

Adam Gemili runs a time of 19.98 seconds to win gold in the 200m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

He beat 2010 champion Christophe Lemaitre into second place with defending champion, the Netherlands' Churandy Martina coming fourth.

Gemili has previously won a world junior title, reached the semi-finals of London 2012 and won Commonwealth silver in Glasgow.

Top videos

Video

Gemili wins 200m gold in under 20secs

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories