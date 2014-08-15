BBC Sport - European Championships: Adam Gemili wins 200m gold in 19.98secs
Adam Gemili runs a time of 19.98 seconds to win gold in the 200m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.
He beat 2010 champion Christophe Lemaitre into second place with defending champion, the Netherlands' Churandy Martina coming fourth.
Gemili has previously won a world junior title, reached the semi-finals of London 2012 and won Commonwealth silver in Glasgow.