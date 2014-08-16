BBC Sport - European Championships: Eilidh Child claims 400m hurdles gold

Child claims 400m hurdles gold

Britain's Eilidh Child claims 400m hurdles gold at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist looked strong throughout and pulled away around the final bend to win in 54.48 seconds.

Anna Titimets of Ukraine finished second in a personal best of 54.56, with Russia's Irina Davydova (54.60) taking bronze.

Top Stories