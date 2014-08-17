Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad of France is booed by the Zurich crowd as he celebrates in the home straight in winning the 1500m at the European Athletics Championships.

Mekhissi-Benabbad, who was stripped of his 3,000m steeplechase gold medal earlier in the championships for taking his shirt off, appeared to gesticulate and laugh as he crossed the line, with the crowd responding with a chorus of boos.

Great Britain's Chris O'Hare took the bronze, Britain's first in the event since 1986.

