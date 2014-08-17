Great Britain's women set a new British 4x100m relay record as they storm to gold at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

The quartet of Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson, Jodie Williams and Desiree Henry's time of 42.25 seconds eclipses the time of 42.43 set at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Their victory means Great Britain achieve their best-ever performance at the European Championships, topping the medal table with 12 golds, five silvers and six bronzes.

