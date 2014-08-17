BBC Sport - European Championships: GB women set 4x100m relay record

GB women set new 4x100m relay record

Great Britain's women set a new British 4x100m relay record as they storm to gold at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

The quartet of Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson, Jodie Williams and Desiree Henry's time of 42.25 seconds eclipses the time of 42.43 set at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Their victory means Great Britain achieve their best-ever performance at the European Championships, topping the medal table with 12 golds, five silvers and six bronzes.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB women set new 4x100m relay record

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories