European 400m champion Martyn Rooney steers Britain home to victory in the 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Britain has won a medal in this event at every championships since 1978, and the team of Conrad Williams, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Michael Bingham and Rooney were successful once again with a time of 2:58.79 - the sixth fastest time by a British 4x400m relay team.

Russia took silver with Poland securing bronze.

