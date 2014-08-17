BBC Sport - European Championships: Martyn Rooney leads 400m relay team to gold

Rooney leads 400m relay team to gold

European 400m champion Martyn Rooney steers Britain home to victory in the 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Britain has won a medal in this event at every championships since 1978, and the team of Conrad Williams, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Michael Bingham and Rooney were successful once again with a time of 2:58.79 - the sixth fastest time by a British 4x400m relay team.

Russia took silver with Poland securing bronze.

