BBC Sport - European championships: Mo Farah wins 5000m and record fifth gold

Farah wins 5000m & record fifth gold

Mo Farah wins gold in the 5000m at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich, making him the most successful individual athlete in the history of the competition.

Despite being chased by Azerbaijan's Hayle Ibrahimov, the 10,000m champion added a second gold in a time of 14 minutes 5.82 seconds.

It is a fifth European championships gold for the Briton, with fellow country man Andy Vernon taking bronze.

Top Stories