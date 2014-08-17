BBC Sport - European Championships: Greg Rutherford wins long jump gold

Rutherford imperious in long jump gold

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford adds another title to his collection after comfortably winning gold at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

He dominated the competition with jumps of 8.27m and 8.29m to add a European title to the Commonwealth gold he won in Glasgow in July.

Rutherford is the only British athlete to have won a medal in the field in these championships and becomes the only individual athlete to come away from Glasgow and Zurich with gold.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Rutherford imperious in long jump gold

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories