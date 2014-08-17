Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford adds another title to his collection after comfortably winning gold at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

He dominated the competition with jumps of 8.27m and 8.29m to add a European title to the Commonwealth gold he won in Glasgow in July.

Rutherford is the only British athlete to have won a medal in the field in these championships and becomes the only individual athlete to come away from Glasgow and Zurich with gold.

