European Championships: Pundits share their favourite moments
What were the best Euro moments?
Athletics
BBC Sport's athletics pundits share their favourite moments from the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.
Britain topped the medal table for only the third time in European Championships history with a record-breaking 12 gold medals.
Never before has a GB team won more than nine golds or 19 medals in total, but they leave Zurich with an overall tally of 23.
