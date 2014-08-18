Eilidh Child targets World Championship hurdling medal

Scotland's Eilidh Child is keen to add a World Championship medal to a collection boosted in recent weeks by Commonwealth and European success.

The Bath-based athlete in the 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow then and bronze at the European Championships.

She told BBC Scotland: "Next year we've the World Championships in Beijing. I was so I'd love to get on that podium.

"I'll keep training hard for that."

The Pitreavie Amateur Athletics Club favourite says the past couple of weeks have been "by far" the best of her career.

"To have the Commonwealths, a home Games, and win a silver medal there was incredible," she said.

"Then to come to the European Championships and win a gold, it's been an amazing last few weeks.

"I've not had a chance to stop and reflect on it.

"As an athlete this is what you dream about - to win medals and titles. It's just great.

"The buzz from Glasgow gave me an extra boost going to Zurich.

"Physically, I only had two rounds in Glasgow so it shouldn't have been too much, but to pick yourself up mentally to perform again at another championship is good."

Child was part of the Great Britain team that won bronze in the 4x400m relay in Zurich but that achievement is eclipsed by her individual gold in the 400m hurdles.

"I was quite nervous because I was ranked number one in Europe so I was the favourite going into the race," she said.

"But there was a lot of us that were very close based on our times this year.

"Coming off that last hurdle I knew I was in the lead but the legs were going a bit and all of a sudden everyone came alongside me.

"It was a close race but I was just delighted to get the victory."