BBC Sport - Birmingham Grand Prix: Farah hails 'best ever' Europeans

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah hails the "best ever" European Championships in which his two golds helped Great Britain top the medal table.

The 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic gold medallist says he is "proud" of his achievement and is looking forward to the "acknowledgement" of a British crowd.

Farah became the most successful athlete in European Championships history with five individual gold medals after his double success in Berlin.

Top Stories