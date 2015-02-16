Zane Duquemin eyes improvement after British indoor shot put win

Zane Duquemin's personal best is 19.42m set in Sweden in July 2013

British indoor shot put champion Zane Duquemin says he must improve the distances he is throwing.

The 23-year-old from Jersey retained his national title with a throw of 17.72 metres in Sheffield.

"I'm looking to try and become one of the best in the world, so I'm looking at the world rankings and 17.72's not really going to cut it," he said.

"I need to start pushing towards 20 and then 21 metres, so that's what I'm looking to do this season."

Duquemin represented Jersey at last summer's Commonwealth Games, coming a disappointing ninth in the final.

He is the reigning British discus champion but was left 'fuming' after coming second in the shot put at last summer's British outdoor championships.

"I didn't really execute my technique as well as I could have," Duquemin told BBC Radio Jersey after his indoor win.

"We changed a few things technically and it didn't really hold up in competition. I had a bit of trouble slipping on the circle and I didn't really put a throw together."