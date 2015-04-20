Team GB announce squads for IAAF World Relays in Bahamas

Great Britain will take a team of 22 to the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas on 2 and 3 May.

The men's and women's teams will both compete in the 4x100m and 4x400m races, with the top eight teams automatically securing a spot in the 2016 Olympics.

Adam Gemili, James Dasaolu, Chijindu Ujah and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are notable absences from the men's 4x100m team.

Christine Ohuruogu and Dina Asher-Smith are absentees from the women's squad.

However, 2014 European Championships 4x100m gold medallists Richard Kilty - the reigning world and European indoor 60m champion - James Ellington and Danny Talbot are all included.

National record holders Ashleigh Nelson, Anyika Onuora, Asha Philip, Bianca Williams and Jodie Williams are in the women's sprint squad.

Margaret Adeoye and Anyika Onuora are named in both the women's 4x100m and 4x400m teams.

"These World Relay Championships will give us a chance to look at the depth of the squads as a number of athletes have not been available for selection," said British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how some of the athletes take this opportunity on the world stage."

Men's 4x100m:

Roy Ejiakuekwu, James Ellington, Richard Kilty, Andy Robertson, Sean Safo-Antwi, Danny Talbot

Women's 4x100m:

Margaret Adeoye, Ashleigh Nelson, Anyika Onuora, Asha Philip, Bianca Williams, Jodie Williams

Men's 4x400m:

George Caddick, Jack Green, Martyn Rooney, Conrad Williams, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif

Women's 4x400m:

Margaret Adeoye, Seren Bundy-Davies, Eilidh Child, Shana Cox, Kelly Massey, Anyika Onuora