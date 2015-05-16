Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wants to be 'one of the greatest'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce returned to racing with a victory in the 200m in Kingston

Diamond League, Shanghai Date: 17 May Highlights: BBC One, 23:35 BST (00:20 BST in Scotland, 00:35 BST in Northern Ireland) - repeated on Tuesday 19 May at 14:15 BST on BBC Two

Double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wants to become "one of the greatest" athletes in history.

The 28-year-old Jamaican sprinter, who won the 100m and 200m world titles in 2013, suffered an injury-hit 2014.

But she returned with a 200m victory in Kingston last week and runs her first 100m of the year at Shanghai's Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

"I believe there's much more in store and I'm looking forward to becoming one of the greatest," she said.

"Yes, that would be nice."

Fraser-Pryce is taking her comeback carefully and says she is likely to compete in just the 100m in this year's World Championship in Beijing.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's golden moments 60m: World Indoor champion 2014 100m: Olympic gold 2008, 2012; World Championship gold 2009, 2013 200m: World Championship gold 2013

"Next year is the Olympic Games so you want to make sure your body is right there," she said.

"I just believe there's more I can do in the sprints. I'm yearning to surpass my best of 10.7 seconds and that's one reason I'm focussing on the 100 more."

Sunday's field features six sub-11 second sprinters, headed by Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown and American Tori Bowie.

Javier Sotomayor's long-standing world record of 2.45m could come under threat in the high jump with both Qatar's Essa Barshim and Ukrainian Bohdan Bondarenko clearing 2.4m indoors this year.

The men's 400m sees Grenada's London 2012 gold medallist Kirani James up against America's 2013 world champion LaShawn Merritt.

In the long jump Great Britain's Olympic champion Greg Rutherford takes on world champion Aleksandr Menkov and world number one Jeff Henderson.