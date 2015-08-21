BBC Sport - Great Britain athletics team's funniest and best dressed
GB athletics' best dressed & funniest
Athletics
Members of Great Britain's World Athletics Championships team reveal who among them is the funniest and the best dressed.
Jodie Williams and Michael Rooney are among the athletes answering a range of questions including who would be most likely to start a revolution and have their own reality television show.
