Athletics on BBC TV: How to watch and BBC coverage times
European Team Championships
Saturday, 24 June
12:50-17:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 25 June
11:55-16:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Great Britain and Northern Ireland are among 11 nations taking part in this team competition in Lille.
The British team won four of the 40 events when finishing fifth in the most recent edition two years ago.
Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon leads the British team and will be joined by European medallist Jazmin Sawyers in the women's long jump and Olympians Morgan Lake and Chris Baker in the high jump.
The commentary team is led by Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter and Paula Radcliffe.
Wednesday, 28 June
19:30-20:30, 5 live track and field, BBC Radio 5 live
Upcoming TV coverage on the BBC
02/07 - BBC Two - Diamond League Paris Highlights
08/07 - BBC Two - Diamond League Lausanne Highlights
09/07 - BBC Two - London Anniversary Games
16/07 - BBC Two - Diamond League Rabat Highlights
22/07 - BBC One - Athletics: Diamond League Monaco Highlights
03/08 - BBC Two - World Championships Preview
04/08- 13/08 - BBC One & BBC Two - World Championships
20/08 - BBC Two - Birmingham Grand Prix
26/08 - BBC One - Diamond League Zurich Highlights
02/09 - BBC One - Diamond League Brussels Highlights
09/09 - BBC One - Great North City Games
10/09 - BBC One - Great North Run
10/09 - BBC Two - Great North Run Highlights
01/10 - BBC Two - Great Scottish Run
10/12 - BBC Two - European Cross Country Highlights
Radio
Coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
30/06 - 02/07 - British Athletics Championships
06/07 - Lausanne Diamond League
09/07 - London Diamond League
21/07 - Monaco Diamond League
14/07 - 23/07 - World ParaAthletics Championships
04/08 - 13/08 - World Athletics Championships
20/08 - Birmingham Diamond League
24/08 - Zurich Diamond League
01/09 - Brussels Diamond League
Online
In the UK, you'll be able to watch athletics on your mobile, tablet and desktop as all the television action will be streamed on these devices.
There will be live text commentaries as well as reports, results, analysis and features and bespoke social media content.
