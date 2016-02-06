Greg Rutherford sets British indoor long jump record

Rutherford has an outdoor personal best of 8.51m set at Chula Vista, California, in 2014

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford has set a British indoor long jump record of 8.26m at a collegiate meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rutherford, who has been training in the United States, improved Chris Tomlinson's previous best of 8.18m recorded in Stuttgart in February 2008.

The 29-year-old set the record with his second jump after opening with 7.96m. He fouled his third attempt and sat out the rest of the competition.

"SMASH! SMASH BOOM!" he tweeted.

"Another record down. Chuffed to have taken the British indoor LJ record tonight in New Mexico."

Rutherford, who is also world, European and Commonwealth champion, is expected to compete at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on 20 February, the fourth and last stop of the IAAF World Indoor Tour.

He will defend his Olympic title in Rio this summer.