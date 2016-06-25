Rio 2016: triple-jumper Teddy Tamgho out of Games with broken leg

Tamgho leapt 18.04m to win World Championships gold in 2013

Former world triple jump champion Teddy Tamgho has been ruled out of the Olympics after breaking his leg, says France's athletics federation.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury on Saturday at the French national trials when he hit the sand heavily and screamed with pain, holding his knee.

Tamgho is set to be sidelined for up to six months and miss the Rio Games, which takes place in August.

It is the latest in a number of injuries Tamgho has suffered.

The gold medal winner from the 2013 World Championships fractured his ankle in 2011, broke his left leg for a first time in 2013 and then suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in May 2015.

In 2014, he was banned for a year for missing three out-of-competition doping tests.