US Olympic trials: Justin Gatlin & Allyson Felix run fastest times of year

Justin Gatlin ran a personal 100m best of 9.74 seconds at Doha 2015

American sprinter Justin Gatlin ran the fastest 100m time of the year at the US Olympic trials for Rio 2016.

The 2012 bronze medallist, 34, finished in 9.80 seconds, beating 20-year-old Trayvon Bromell who qualified for his first Olympics.

World champion Allyson Felix also set the year's fastest time in the women's 400m.

The 30-year-old, who won 200m gold in London, finished in 49.68secs despite still recovering from an ankle injury.

"Two months ago I couldn't even walk. Somehow we found a way," Felix said.

Meanwhile Yohan Blake claimed victory in the 200m Jamaican Olympic trials, finishing in 20.29 seconds - his best time since finishing second to Usain Bolt in 19.44 seconds at London 2012.

Bolt was forced to withdraw from the trials on Saturday after suffering a hamstring tear in the 100m semi-finals.

Blake, who also won the 100m, said that he did not think Bolt's injury was serious enough to rule him out of Rio.