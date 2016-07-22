London Anniversary Games: Usain Bolt powers to 200m win

Media playback is not supported on this device Anniversary Games: Usain Bolt wins 200m

Usain Bolt proved his fitness before next month's Olympics as he dominated the men's 200m at the Anniversary Games in London's Olympic Stadium.

The six-time Olympic champion clocked 19.89 seconds - 0.15 ahead of Panama's Alonso Edward in second.

Britain's Commonwealth silver medallist Adam Gemili was third in a season's best 20.07.

Bolt's performance will have eased concerns after he missed the Jamaican trials earlier this month with injury.

The 29-year-old won gold in both the 100m and 200m at the London and Beijing Olympics, and will defend both titles in Rio next month.

The fastest 200m time of the year is 19.74 by United States sprinter LaShawn Merritt, while Bolt's word record - set in 2009 - is 19.19.

"I'm getting there," Bolt told BBC Sport. "I'm not fully in shape.

"I didn't execute the start well but I came through injury free so I'm happy with that."

America's Keni Harrison and Britain's Laura Muir gave the most impressive performances on an evening which saw one world and two British records broken.

Harrison broke a 28-year-old world record in the women's 100m hurdles, crossing the line in an astonishing 12.20 seconds.

However the 23-year-old, in tears at the finishing line after learning of her feat, will not be competing in Rio after stumbling in the American trials.

Bolt back but not at his best

Much has changed inside the Olympic Stadium since Bolt won his hat-trick of golds in London 2012, with the colours of soon-to-be new residents West Ham United in the seating and reminders of the Hammers' history adorning the walls inside the bowels of the stadium.

Usain Bolt is back in business. It wasn't super fast but it's a confidence-boosting win that will send out a message to his rivals Steve Cram BBC athletics commentator

But what has not altered is Bolt's supremacy on this track, and in his sport. Home favourite Jessica Ennis-Hill was also competing on Friday, but it was Bolt the majority - including a group of journalists from Rio who had travelled especially to make sure the world record holder had fully recovered from his hamstring tear - came to see.

For those worrying that the sprinter would not be fit enough to take top billing at August's Olympics, those fears have probably now been allayed.

He had to work hard for his victory, with both Edward and Gemili closing him down, but he powered through in a headwind to record the fifth fastest time of the year, showing no ill effects on his comeback as he performed a lap of honour and posed for fans and photographers with his usual mischief.

Muir impresses on a balmy night

With the temperature a cosy 23C for most of the evening and the stadium's track relaid with the same fast Mondo track that will be used in Rio, conditions were perfect for running.

Scot Muir broke Dame Kelly Holmes' 12-year-old British record in the 1500m, clocking three minutes 57.49 seconds in a race she controlled.

The time ranks her second in the world this year, making her a medal contender in Rio.

The 23-year-old said: "I'm over the moon with that. It's not just any record: it's Kelly Holmes' Olympic gold medal record. It's great to have."

"Amazing run," tweeted Holmes. "Records are there to be broken."

Laura Muir had not ran under four minutes this season before Friday night's record

Olympic heptathlon champion Ennis-Hill was eighth in the women's 100m hurdles, having set a season's best 12.76 in finishing third in the heats.

Fellow heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson set a personal best of 1.95m in the high jump before going on to fail in her attempt to set a British record 1.98m. Teenager Morgan Lake, who will compete in the high jump in Rio, achieved a season's best 1.92m.

Earlier, Britain's women's 4x100m relay team of Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita produced a British record and a world-leading time of 41.81 seconds.

Room for improvement

Former Olympic and world champion Christine Ohuruogu, silver medallist in London four years ago, was fifth in the 400m in a season's best 51.05 seconds - a race won in a world-leading 49.55 by Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas.

Michael Johnson, the men's world record holder in the event, told BBC Sport the 32-year-old has "got some work to do" before Rio.

Britons Emily Diamond, Seren Bundy-Davies and Anyika Onuora were seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

In the women's 400m hurdles, a tiring Eilidh Doyle stuttered approaching the final barrier and finished fourth in 54.70 seconds - down on the season's best 54.09 she set in Monaco earlier this month.

"I've had some hard races recently but hopefully I can iron out those mistakes for Rio," she told BBC Sport.

As is always the case at the Olympic Stadium, world record holder Renaud Lavillenie - who has never been beaten in this part of east London - won the men's pole vault.

A disappointing men's 100m final was won by Jimmy Vicaut in 10.02, with the Frenchman having dipped below 10 seconds in the heats.

Britons CJ Ujah and Richard Kilty both clocked 10.16, with Kilty fading in the final 30m after a strong start.

Kenya's Silas Kiplagat was the man who signed the famous winners' book after winning the Emsley Carr Mile in 3.53.04, while Briton Jake Wightman smashed his personal best with a 3.54.20 run in fourth.