World Athletics Championships 2017: Timetable and gold medals
-
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt and Mo Farah will make their final bows in track and field at London 2017, aiming to sign off with yet more gold medals.
Bolt, who has completed the 100m-200m sprint double at the last two World Championships, plans to compete in the 100m as he bids farewell in the stadium where he won three Olympic golds in 2012.
Meanwhile, Farah seeks to cement his status as arguably the greatest distance runner ever by completing an unprecedented fifth double in the 5,000m and 10,000m, having won both titles at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as at the 2013 and 2015 worlds.
Other British medal hopes include Laura Muir in the 1500m and 5,000m, Dina Asher-Smith in the 100m and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon.
You can follow all the action live on BBC TV, radio and online.
Schedule
*All times listed are BST. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
* Athletes listed below are subject to qualifying requirements, fitness and change of personal plans
Friday, 4 August
One gold medal to be won: Men's 10,000m
Athletes to look out for: Mo Farah (men's 10,000m), Laura Muir (women's 1500m), Usain Bolt (men's 100m)
BBC coverage: 18:00-19:00 BBC Two - opening ceremony; 19:00-22:00 BBC One; 19:00-22:00 BBC Radio 5 live; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day one review
Evening session
19:00 - Men's 100m preliminary
19:20 - Men's discus qualifying
19:30 - Men's long jump qualifying
19:35 - Women's 1500m qualifying
19:45 - Women's pole vault qualifying
20:20 - Men's 100m first round
20:45 - Men's discus qualifying
21:20 - Men's 10,000m final
Saturday, 5 August
Four gold medals to be won: Men's 100m, women's 10,000m, men's long jump, men's discus
Athletes to look out for: Usain Bolt (men's 100m), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (heptathlon), David Rudisha (men's 800m), Laura Muir (women's 1500m semi-final), Wayde van Niekerk (men's 400m)
BBC coverage: 09:30-14:00 BBC Two; 18:30-22:00 BBC One; 18:30-22:30 BBC Red Button; 19:00-22:30 BBC Radio 5 live; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day two review
Morning session
10:00 - Men's shot put qualifying
10:05 - Heptathlon 100m
10:35 - Women's hammer throw qualifying
10:45 - Men's 400m first round
11:00 - Women's triple jump qualifying
11:30 - Heptathlon high jump
11:45 - Women's 100m first round
12:05 - Women's hammer throw qualifying
12:45 - Men's 800m first round
Evening session
19:00 - Heptathlon shot put
19:00 - Men's 100m semi-finals
19:25 - Men's discus final
19:35 - Women's 1500m semi-finals
20:05 - Men's long jump final
20:10 - Women's 10,000m final
21:00 - Heptathlon 200m
21:45 - Men's 100m final
Sunday, 6 August
Six gold medals to be won: Men's and women's marathons, heptathlon, women's pole vault, men's shot put, women's 100m
Athletes to look out for: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (heptathlon), Eilidh Doyle (women's 400m), Andrew Pozzi (men's 110m hurdles), Wayde van Niekerk (men's 400m), Elaine Thompson (women's 100m), Renaud Lavillenie (pole vault)
BBC coverage: 09:30-17:00 BBC Two ;18:30-21:00 BBC One; 18:30-22:00 BBC Radio 5 live; 21:00-22:30 BBC Two
Morning session
10:00 - Heptathlon long jump
10:05 - Men's 3,000m steeplechase first round
10:40 - Men's pole vault qualifying
10:55 - Men's marathon*
11:05 - Men's 400m hurdles first round
11:45 - Heptathlon javelin qualifying
11:55 - Women's 400m first round
12:55 - Men's 110m hurdles first round
13:00 - Heptathlon javelin
14:00 - Women's marathon*
* the men's and women's marathons take place around the streets of London
Evening session
19:00 - Women's pole vault final
19:05 - Women's javelin qualifying
19:10 - Women's 100m semi-finals
19:40 - Men's 400m semi-finals
20:10 - Men's 100m hurdles semi-finals
20:30 - Women's javelin qualifying
20:35 - Men's shot put final
20:40 - Heptathlon 800m (final event)
21:15 - Men's 800m semi-finals
21:50 - Women's 100m final
Monday, 7 August
Four gold medals to be won: Women's hammer throw, women's triple jump, men's 110m hurdles, women's 1500m
Athletes to look out for: Eilidh Doyle (women's 400m), Andrew Pozzi (men's 110m hurdles), Laura Muir (women's 1500m)
BBC coverage: 18:00-20:30 BBC Two; 18:00-22:30 BBC Connected TV and online; 20:30-22:00 BBC One; 21:00-22:30 BBC Radio 5 live; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day four review
Evening session:
18:30 - Men's triple jump qualifying
19:00 - Women's hammer throw final
19:15 - Women's 400m hurdles first round
20:15 - Men's 400m hurdles semi-final
20:25 - Women's triple jump final
20:55 - Women's 400m semi-final
21:30 - Men's 110m hurdles, final
21:50 - Women's 1500m final
Tuesday, 8 August
Five gold medals to be won: Women's javelin, men's pole vault, men's 3,000m steeplechase, men's 800m, men's 400m
Athletes to look out for: David Rudisha (men's 800m), Wayde van Niekerk (men's 200m and 400m), Renaud Lavillenie (pole vault)
BBC coverage: 18:30-22:00 BBC Two; 19:00-22:30 BBC Radio 5 live; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day five review
Evening session:
18:30 - Women's 3,000m steeplechase first round
19:20 - Women's javelin final
19:30 - Men's 200m first round
19:35 - Men's pole vault final
20:35 - Women's 400m hurdles semi-finals
20:40 - Women's shot put qualifying
21:10 - Men's 3,000m steeplechase final
21:35 - Men's 800m final
21:50 - Men's 400m final
Wednesday, 9 August
Three gold medals to be won: Women's shot put, men's 400m hurdles, women's 400m
Athletes to look out for: Mo Farah (men's 5,000m), Allyson Felix (women's 400m), Wayde van Niekerk (men's 200m)
BBC coverage: 18:30-22:00 BBC Two; 19:00-22:30 BBC Radio 5 live; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day six review
Evening session:
19:05 - Women's 200m first round
19:10 - Women's long jump qualifying
19:20 - Men's hammer throw qualifying
20:05 - Men's 5,000m first round
20:25 - Women's shot put final
20:50 - Men's hammer throw qualifying
20:55 - Men's 200m semi-finals
21:30 - Men's 400m hurdles final
21:50 - Women's 400m final
Thursday, 10 August
Three gold medals to be won: Men's triple jump, women's 400m hurdles, men's 200m
Athletes to look out for: Laura Muir (women's 5,000m), Christian Taylor (men's triple jump), Wayde van Niekerk (men's 200m)
BBC coverage: 18:00-20:00 BBC Two; 18:00-22:30 BBC Connected TV and online; 20:00-22:00 BBC One; 20:00-22:00 BBC Radio 5 live; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day seven review
Evening session:
18:30 - Women's 5,000m first round
19:05 - Men's javelin throw qualifying
19:10 - Women's high jump qualifying
19:25 - Women's 800m qualifying
20:20 - Men's triple jump final
20:25 - Men's 1500m qualifying
20:35 - Men's javelin throw qualifying
21:05 - Women's 200m qualifying
21:35 - Women's 400m hurdles final
21:50 - Men's 200m final
Friday, 11 August
Four gold medals up for grabs: Women's long jump, men's hammer throw, women's 3000m steeplechase.
Athletes to look out for: Keni Harrison (women's 100m hurdles), Elaine Thompson (women's 200m), Robbie Grabarz (men's high jump)
BBC coverage: 09:30-13:30 & 18:30-20:30 BBC Two; 18:30-22:30, BBC Connected TV and online; 20:30-22:00 BBC One; 21:00-22:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; 22:00-22:30 BBC Two - day eight review
Morning session:
10:00 - Men's 100m decathlon
10:10 - Women's discus throw qualifying
10:45 - Women's 100m hurdles qualifying
11:05 - Men's long jump decathlon
11:15 - Men's high jump qualifying
11:35 - Women's discus throw qualifying
12:55 - Men's shot put decathlon
Evening session:
17:00 - Men's high jump decathlon
19:05 - Women's 100m hurdles qualifying
19:10 - Women's long jump final
19:35 - Women's 800m qualifying
20:10 - Men's 1500m qualifying
20:30 - Men's hammer throw qualifying
20:45 - Men's 400m decathlon
21:25 - Women's 3,000m steeplechase final
21:50 - Women's 200m final
Saturday, 12 August
Seven gold medals on offer: Women's high jump, women's 100m hurdles, men's javelin throw, men's 5,000m, men's decathlon, women's and men's 4x100m relay.
Athletes to look out for: Mo Farah (men's 5,000m), Keni Harrison (women's 100m hurdles), Usain Bolt (4x100m relay)
BBC coverage: 09:30-12:00 & 18:30-22:10 BBC One; 09:30-17:15 BBC Connected TV and online; 12:00-12:30 BBC Two; 12:30-13:30 BBC Red Button; 20:00-22:00 BBC Radio 5 live
Morning session:
10:00 - Men's 110m hurdles decathlon
10:35 - Women's 4x100m relay qualifying
10:55 - Men's 4x100m relay qualifying
11:00 - Discus throw decathlon
11:20 - Women's 4x400m relay qualifying
11:50 - Men's 4x400m relay qualifying
12:20 - Men's discus throw decathlon
14:15 - Men's pole vault decathlon
Evening session:
17:30 - Men's javelin throw decathlon
18:55 - Men's javelin throw decathlon
19:05 - Women's high jump final
20:05 - Women's 100m hurdles final
20:15 - Men's javelin throw final
20:20 - Men's 5,000m final
20:45 - Men's 1500m decathlon
21:30 - Women's 4x100m relay final
21:50 - Men's 4x100m relay, final
Sunday, 13 August
The final day sees 11 gold medals decided: Men's and women's 20km race walks, men's and women's 50km race walks, men's high jump, women's discus, women's 5,000m, women's 800m, men's 1500m, women's and men's 4x400m relay.
Athletes to look out for: Laura Muir (women's 5,000m), Caster Semenya (women's 800m)
BBC coverage: 07:40-16:15 BBC Red Button; 13:00-16:30 & 18:30-20:00 BBC Two; 20:00-22:00 BBC One; 19:30-22:00 BBC Radio 5 live
Morning session:
07:55 - men's and women's 50km race walks
12:20 - women's 20km race walk
14:20 - men's 20km race walk
The walks take place on the Mall, St James Park
Evening session:
19:00 - Men's high jump final
19:10 - Women's discus throw final
19:35 - Women's 5,000m final
20:10 - Women's 800m final
20:30 - Men's 1500m final
20:55 - Women's 4x400m relay final
21:15 - Men's 4x400m relay final
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.