Darren Campbell: Rewriting athletics world records would be for 'greater good'

Olympic gold medallist Darren Campbell says a proposal to rewrite the majority of athletics' world records before 2005 would be "for the greater good".

The move, designed to restore trust following doping scandals, has been criticised by British athletes.

However, Campbell supports the aim of the plan - even though he could lose his 4x100m European record from 1999.

"I will sacrifice whatever it takes to save the sport and give its credibility back," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

Campbell lost his 4x100m relay gold medal from the 2002 European Championships after team-mate Dwain Chambers admitted to taking a banned steroid at the time.

"I've thought about it, put myself in their shoes of losing a record and yes, I've lost medals and you kind of go, 'OK it's for the greater good'. You have to accept it and move on," he said.

"If it's going to save the sport that I love and has given me so many wonderful things, then that's what needs to happen.

"The punishment has to fit the crime. The level of pain these people put us through - we have to do something.

"Records are there to be broken and some of those records can't be broken unless you're taking drugs."

Paula Radcliffe, who faces losing her 2003 marathon world record, said clean athletes were "suffering for the actions of cheats" under the proposals.

She was supported by Colin Jackson - the 60m indoor hurdles record holder - who told BBC Sport that clean athletes "are still in the majority and should not be getting caught up in this".

Campbell, who won Olympic 200m silver in 2000 and 4x100m gold four years later, feels tough decisions have to be made but said the governing bodies must now flesh out the proposal.

"We need to know how it is going to save the sport. We don't want to end up right back here in 20 years," he said.

"It is radical, it is a recommendation, but tell me how it's going to save the sport? That is the important thing."

The proposal, put forward by European Athletics, would see existing records reassessed against strict criteria in an attempt to make a clean break with the sport's doping scandals.

European Athletics has asked world governing body the IAAF to back its proposals when its council meets in August.