Erasing world records creates so many issues, says Allison Curbishley

Allison Curbishley took silver at the 1998 Commonwealth Games

Scottish 400m record holder Allison Curbishley believes rewriting all athletics world records set before 2005 "opens the door for so many issues".

The proposal from European Athletics follows the sport's doping scandal.

Curbishley's mark of 50.71 seconds, set at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, might not be expunged.

"What does that mean if you've got a national record that's quicker than a world record? It's ridiculous," Curbishley said on BBC Radio 5 live.

It's unclear whether records below world and European level would be affected under the proposal.

"I never managed to get close to a world record," explained Curbishley.

"When I got the Scottish record that had been held by Linsey MacDonald for a long, long time, it meant a lot because you're measuring yourself against the past.

"Lee McConnell got very close to it - I've now held that since 1998. They're not saying they would get rid of that.

"What we're trying to say is how do national federations keep hold of their national records when our European athletics association and our international athletics association are looking to annul all world records pre-2005?

"It opens the door for so many issues."

Like women's marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe, Curbishley believes the proposal sends out a "confusing" message to the public and she hopes "the outcry is enough" to stop it progressing.

"I know I read this morning in the Sydney Morning Herald that Athletics Australia have absolutely said they will not vote for this when it goes to the IAAF," added Curbishley.

"They will refuse to back it and I just hope more nations will do that because for European Athletics to get this through, it needs to be voted through the International Amateur Athletics Federation.

"And I just hope that they haven't thought it through enough and realised the outcry from a lot of athletes that this is not helping."