BBC Sport - Usain Bolt has not seen Nesta Carter since Carter's failed drugs test cost Bolt gold

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Usain Bolt tells BBC Sport's Steve Cram he was initially "upset" to lose his Beijing 2008 Olympic relay medal after team-mate Nesta Carter failed a drugs test, and admits he has not yet spoken to his compatriot about the incident.

Carter has appealed the verdict.

WATCH MORE: Could these famous records be wiped from the slate?

Watch Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter on BBC One, Saturday at 13:15 BST (UK only)

Top videos

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Ireland all out for 126 after Rashid's five-for

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

I will be at Sunderland next season - Moyes

Video

Mamo's 'eye-catching' try for Huddersfield

Audio

Episode 3: Gary Lineker

Video

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

Video

Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman

Video

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

Video

Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Top Stories