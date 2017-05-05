Diamond League: Justin Gatlin & Andre de Grasse beaten in Doha 100m

Simbine (left) finished fifth in the Rio 2016 100m final

South Africa's Akani Simbine continued his impressive start to 2017 by beating Justin Gatlin and Andre de Grasse in the 100m at the Doha Diamond League.

The 23-year-old clocked his sixth sub-10 second time of the season as he came home in 9.99, ahead of Asafa Powell.

Gatlin was fourth in 10.14, behind Femi Ogunode (10.13) and ahead of De Grasse, who was fifth in 10.21.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson beat the Netherlands' Dafne Schippers in the 200m.

The pair were separated by only a tenth of a second in last year's Olympic final, and Thompson triumphed in Doha by 0.26 seconds in a time of 22.19.

Britain's Robbie Grabarz, who took silver in the European Indoors in March, claimed second place in the high jump, clearing 2.31m in his first outdoor event of the season.

Watch highlights of the Doha Diamond League on BBC One on Saturday at 13:45 BST (not in Northern Ireland).

Semenya sends out 800m statement

Semenya won Olympic gold in one minute 55.28 seconds

Olympic champion Caster Semenya claimed a commanding victory in the 800m, coming home in a world-leading time of one minute 56.61 seconds.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba, who won silver behind the South African in Rio, was the only other woman to better that time in the whole of 2016.

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba - who broke a 22-year-old 1500m world record in 2015 and won silver over the distance in Rio - was fifth in her first 800m outing.

Rohler joins javelin greats

Rohler's throw seems to endanger the television cameraman out in the field

Olympic champion Thomas Rohler threw 93.90m to win the javelin competition by more than four metres.

The German's throw moves him to second in the all-time list, with only Czech great Jan Zelezny having thrown further.

Rohler's throw caught the attention of Britain's multi-eventers including Katarina Johnson-Thompson....

...and Morgan Lake

British round-up

Desiree Henry was well short of the 22.69 she clocked earlier this year in California as the 21-year-old finished seventh in the 200m.

Holly Bradshaw, who missed the indoor season with injury, finished fourth in the pole vault with a best of 4.55m.

Cindy Ofili finished down in seventh as American world record-holder Kendra Harrison won the 100m hurdles in 12.59, while Andrew Butchart came eighth in the 3,000m and Chris Baker finished seventh in the high jump.