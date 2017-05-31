Belfast International meet to take place at Mary Peters Track on 5 July

Adam McMullen will have a chance to press his claims for Commonwealths selection in Belfast

Local athletes will have another chance to show they are deserving of Commonwealth Games selection at the Belfast International on 5 July.

The Mary Peters Track meet be part of a busy four-week period which includes the Northern Ireland Championships and the Irish Milers Club meeting.

The Belfast International will have athletes from the UK and Ireland and further afield.

In-form long jumper Adam McMullen will be among those in action.

The county Londonderry man achieved the Commonwealth Games consideration standard in Florida recently as he improved his personal best to 7.85m.

McMullen's leap added 0.01m to his previous best and was seven centimetres beyond the Gold Coast consideration standard set by Athletics Northern Ireland.

However, the Newbridge man will need to achieve the 7.78m mark on at least one more occasion to guarantee his place in the Games team so he will continue to compete regularly over the coming weeks.

Commonwealth Youth Games qualifier Davicia Patterson (left) helped launch the Belfast International with McMullen and Athletics NI president Pamela Brown

Youth Games athletes will also compete

The Belfast International will also offer invaluable preparation for young athletes heading to the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas later this summer.

Beechmount Harrier Davicia Patterson joined McMullen at the launch of the 5 July meeting.

Her new 400m personal best of 55.54 seconds booked her Bahamas berth and she has also reduced her 200m and 300m PBs to 26.43 and 39.66.

Athletics Northern Ireland general secretary John Allen said the 5 July meeting would again showcase the Mary Peters Track venue which underwent a £3m upgrade before being reopened in 2013.

"The Belfast International Athletics Meet will offer fans an opportunity see world-class athletes compete at the home of Athletics in Northern Ireland ahead of the World Championships, Commonwealth Youth Games 2017 and Commonwealth Games 2018," said the Athletics NI chief.

Local athletes wishing to be considered for the Commonwealth Games must compete in the Northern Ireland Championships at the Mary Peters Track on 10 June.

The Irish Milers Club Meet at the same venue on 24 June is also set to attract a healthy contingent of international athletes.