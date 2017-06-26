Island Games 2017: Josh Hewett & Ollie Lockley claim Isle of Man golds

Ollie Lockley said he was "over the moon" to win the men's 10,000 metres.

The Isle of Man has claimed two gold medals on the opening day of the Island Games in Gotland.

Manx high jumper Josh Hewett won the first gold in the men's high jump before Ollie Lockley won the 10,000m at the Gutavallen Stadium.

The island finished day one with four medals after Bethan Pilley took long jump silver and Richard Bell bagged bronze in the hammer.

Jersey topped the table on Monday, with hosts Gotland second.

Hewett, 17, said he was delighted to claim his and the island's first gold, while Lockley added: "I came here to win and I did. I'm over the moon."

The Games, which act as an Olympics for smaller islands, will see 2,500 competitors from 23 different islands around the world compete in 14 sports.