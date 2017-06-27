Laura Muir still keen to run in 1500m & 5,000m at World Championships after injury

Laura Muir won gold in the 1500m and 3,000m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in March

Britain's Laura Muir has recovered from a stress fracture in her foot and remains "keen" to compete in both the 1500m and 5,000m at August's World Championships, says coach Andy Young.

Muir missed two weeks of training this month because of the foot problem.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said on Monday that the 24-year-old Scot had only "a 1%" chance of competing in both events in London.

But Young said Muir is back in training and running at a "world-class pace".

Muir qualified for the 1500m by winning last season's Diamond League event and ran the 5,000m qualifying time by breaking the British indoor record in January.

After Black's comments were printed in The Times, the double European Indoor champion tweeted: "Reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Young told BBC Sport that Black was perhaps "caught off guard" and "did not have all the information to hand".

He said: "Perhaps he had forgotten she ran one of the fastest times for the 5,000m in the world this year, had the qualifying time and subsequently broke all these records.

"Once he said it, it was out there. There was a bit of panic that she had a bigger problem than it was. But it has not been that big of a deal, she has not been in pain or limping.

"She is looking good for the 1500m and 5,000m. She has got the qualifying times and is keen to do both. It is still over a month away and we have got to be cautious around the foot."

Young said Muir had suffered a stress fracture in her second metatarsal "weeks if not months" ago, and it was only picked up by a scan on 1 June after she complained about tightness on the top of her foot.

She returned to training on 16 June.

Young said: "Her times are ones that the majority of international athletes would be happy with at the peak of their season, not the first 10 days or so back in training.

"She seems back to normal. She described her pain as a 0.25 out of 10 this morning and that was after being at the track last night. She seems quite happy again."

Muir, who finished seventh in the 1500m at last year's Rio Olympics, will miss the weekend's British Athletics Trials "as a precaution".

But Young says she will compete in three Diamond League events next month and try to break Zola Budd's 32-year-old British mile record at the Anniversary Games on 9 July.