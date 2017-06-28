Island Games 2017: Isle of Man team surge to top of medal table

The Manx swimming team has now won 16 medals at the competition

Fourteen-year-old Olivia Marshall claimed two swimming golds on day three as the Isle of Man team surged to the top of the Island Games medal table.

She won the women's 50m butterfly title before helping the women's 4x50m medley relay team to victory, while the men's team claimed silver.

Guy Davies added his second gold of the games in the men's 50m breaststroke.

Further golds were added by the men's mountain bike team and athlete Catherine Reid defended her 400m title.

The influx of medals saw the team climb above Jersey with a total of 50 - 17 golds, 17 silvers and 16 bronzes.

Catherine Reid won the 400m time of 54.76 seconds to retain her title.

Marshall's double success meant every member of the Manx swimming team has now won a medal.

Along with Reid's victory on the track, Rachael Franklin (1,500m) and Amber Sibbald (100m hurdles) won silver, with Hannah Riley third in the latter event.

Nick Corlett narrowly missed out on individual mountain biking gold, while Elliot Baxter won the bronze, but the men won the team event, with the women adding silver.

Meanwhile, the men's football team reached the semi-finals with a convincing 4-0 victory over Ynys Mon, their third win in three matches, and will face Guernsey next.

The Games, which act as an Olympics for smaller islands, involves 2,500 competitors from 23 different islands around the world competing in 14 different sports.