Golden Spike: Usain Bolt not sub-10, Mo Farah wins & Wayde van Niekerk sets record

Usain Bolt failed to run a sub-10 second time for the second race in succession as he edged to victory at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava.

At a meeting where Great Britain's Mo Farah eased to a 10,000m win, Bolt started slowly before hitting the front and holding off Cuba's Yunier Perez.

Farah ran a time of 27 minutes and 12 seconds to beat Kenya's Mathew Kimeli.

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk set a world best of 30.81 for 300m, bettering Michael Johnson's record set in 2000.

Van Niekerk's piece of history

Olympic 400m champion Van Niekerk beat Johnson's mark of 30.85 and also took Bolt's record at the Czech Republic venue (31.23).

His dominant run also means he is the first man in history to run sub-10 seconds for 100m, sub-20 seconds for 200m, sub-31 seconds for 300m and sub-44 seconds for 400m.

'I'll be fine' - Bolt

Bolt started slowly but hit the front with around 40m to go and held on

Bolt, who ran 10.06, was expected to retire at the World Championships in London in August but leading up to this win said that while this will be his final season, he may race beyond the event.

He is the most successful man in the history of the championships with 13 world medals - 11 gold - and can surpass the 14 his Jamaican compatriot Merlene Ottey won to become the most decorated athlete at the event.

But his form will likely need to improve as he missed the 10-second barrier for the second time in his two races this season following a time of 10.03 in Kingston earlier in June. It is the first time in his career he has clocked above 10 seconds in back-to-back 100m events.

"I'm not happy but I'm just getting into my running and have some training to do," said Bolt, 30. "I'll be fine. I need to get checked over by my doctor and the coach will give me some training, so no worries."

Farah's London marker

Farah's time is just four seconds off the world-leading time over 10,000m this year, held by Abadi Hadis of Ethiopia.

The four-time Olympic champion will not compete over the distance again until he bids to defend his title at the World Championships.

The 34-year-old's time in Ostrava was well down on the 27:01 he managed to win the world title with in Beijing in 2015 but came in a race in which Kimeli was his only challenger with 10 laps remaining and Farah easily kicked to victory late on.

Elsewhere at the event, Olympic champion Christian Taylor set a meeting record of 17.57m to win the triple jump.