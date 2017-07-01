BBC Sport - Belfast hosting World 24-Hour Running Championships

Belfast hosting World 24-Hour Running Championship

The world's best endurance runners are in Belfast this weekend to compete at the World 24-Hour Championship.

The field at Victoria Park in the east of the city will have athletes from 40 countries including Germany's defending men's champion Florian Reus.

Reus and the other leading men competitors are capable of running more than 160 miles in 24 hours with the action beginning at 12:00 BST on Saturday.

Top Stories