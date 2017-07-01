World Championships: Reece Prescod wins at British trials as Christine Ohuruogu beaten

Prescod (left) powered through late on to beat Dasaolu (centre) in Birmingham

British Athletics selectors face a World Championship dilemma after Reece Prescod and James Dasaolu secured 100m places at the team trials.

Prescod's win, edging out Dasaolu by 0.02 seconds with 10.09, means Chijindu Ujah or Adam Gemili will miss out when three picks are announced on 11 July.

Asha Philip won the women's 100m in 11.21, with Dina Asher-Smith sixth and now a doubt for August's championships.

Ex-Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu was eliminated in the 400m heats.

A World Championship miss...

Ohuruogu first appeared at a World Championships in 2005 and claimed 400m gold in 2007 and 2013

The two-time world champion boasts the quickest 400m time in British history, set in 2013, but she was third in her heat and will not contest Sunday's final.

Afterwards, the 33-year-old said she would be available to selectors for 4x400m relay obligations at the World Championships if needed but her time at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium was 13th fastest across the four heats.

She could run the World Championship qualifying time somewhere in the next week and prompt consideration from selectors but her best effort in 2017 is outside the top 10 in the country and it therefore looks highly likely she will miss out.

Perri Shakes-Drayton, who has raced just eight times since damaging her knee at the 2013 World Championships, impressed in the 400m heats, winning in 53.02.

