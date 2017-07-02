Leon Reid: Northern Ireland sprinter achieves Commonwealth mark at GB trials

Leon Reid competed for Northern Ireland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Leon Reid achieved the Commonwealth Games 200m consideration standard as he set a new personal best at GB's World Championship trials in Birmingham.

Reid, 22, clocked 20.59 as he finished second behind Danny Talbot (20.43) to qualify for the final later on Sunday.

The Bristol sprinter's time means he becomes the 11th Northern Ireland athlete to achieve a Gold Coast mark.

Reid, who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, set his previous best of 20.62 in 2015.

The sprinter's time was well under Athletics Northern Ireland's 200m consideration time of 20.77 and he now seems likely to be on the plane to Australia next Spring.

In all events bar long distance races, athletes will need to achieve qualifying standards on two occasions to guarantee their Games selection and Reid will fancy his chances of sealing his 200m qualification later on Sunday afternoon.

The English-born athlete has requested to switch international allegiance to Ireland although the IAAF's decision earlier this to put a block on moves means Reid's application is in limbo.

200m specialist Reid has won European junior and European under-23 medals for Britain.