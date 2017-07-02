World Championships: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake wins men's 200m to guarantee place

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake represented Great Britain last summer at the Rio 2016 Olympics

World Championship Team Trials Date: 1-2 July Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button and BBC Two. Full details.

Rio 2016 finalist Adam Gemili may miss August's World Championships after Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake won the 200m at the British trials in Birmingham.

Gemili, fourth at the Olympics, was a distant sixth as Mitchell-Blake's time of 20.18 seconds broke the British championship record.

Danny Talbot finished second in 20.20 and also guaranteed his selection.

Shannon Hylton held off both Bianca Williams and Desiree Henry to win the women's 200m race in 22.94.

A top-two finish in the weekend's trials guarantees a World Championships place, provided athletes have registered a qualification standard performance.

It was the first time that 23-year-old Mitchell-Blake, London-born, Jamaica-raised and USA-based, had raced in Britain since he was 13.

But wearing a Louisiana State University vest, he proved that his formidable early-season form could survive the trip back to Britain as he powered away off the bend and held on for victory to break John Regis' 30-year-old record.

Third-placed Leon Reid also ran the qualifying time but Zharnel Hughes, who could only manage fourth on Sunday, is now likely to be Gemili's main competition for a place on the British team at the Worlds.

