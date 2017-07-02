Leon Reid: NI sprinter in World Championship frame after third place in GB trials

Leon Reid competed for Northern Ireland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid is in contention for World Championship selection after finishing a superb third in the 200m at the GB trials.

English-born Reid has been considering switching international allegiance to Ireland but now could represent Britain in London next month.

Reid, 22, guaranteed his Commonwealth Games selection for Northern Ireland with two stunning runs on Sunday.

After clocking 20.59 in the heats, he improved his PB to 20.38 in the final.

That came as he produced a stunning late run in the outside lane to pip 2015 World Championship fifth-placer Zharnel Hughes (20.42) for third place in Birmingham.

Those behind Reid also included Rio Olympics fourth-placer Adam Gemili who could only clock 20.97 to take seventh, as he appeared bothered by a leg injury.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake won the title in a championship record of 20.18 as he finished 0.02 ahead of Danny Talbot, with both men now guaranteed world championship selection.

Bristol sprinter Reid's performances on Sunday mean he becomes the 11th Northern Ireland athlete to achieve a Gold Coast mark.

The sprinter, who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, set his previous best of 20.62 in 2015.

Both the sprinter's times were well under Athletics Northern Ireland's 200m consideration time of 20.77.

In all events bar long distance races, Northern Ireland track and field athletes will need to achieve qualifying standards on two occasions to guarantee their Games selection.

Earlier this year, the English-born athlete said he was keen to switch international allegiance to Ireland although the IAAF's subsequent decision to put a block on moves appeared to leave Reid's application in limbo.

As it stands, he still remains a British athlete and his performance in Birmingham possibly puts him in the frame for a place in the GB relay squad as well as a 200m spot.

200m specialist Reid has won European junior and European under-23 medals for Britain.