Scots star at British team trials to set new record for World Champs representation

Chris O'Hare led home a Scottish 1-2-3 in the 1500m

Scotland will have a record number of athletes at the London 2017 World Championships after a stunning Sunday at the British team trials.

Eilidh Doyle, Zoey Clark, Chris O'Hare and Steph Twell sealed their spots with gold medals, while Josh Kerr and Eilish McColgan also secured their places.

Andrew Butchart's performance on Saturday ensured he joined the four who had qualified previously.

The 11 Scots now in Team GB & NI surpasses the previous best of seven.

And that number could still increase before the event in August.

On a day when Scots shone in Birmingham, the highlight came in the men's 1500m as O'Hare took gold in a Scottish podium clean sweep, with fellow-Edinburgh AC athletes Kerr and Jake Wightman taking silver and bronze.

Eilidh Doyle is hoping to improve despite winning the 400m hurdles on Sunday

Doyle will compete at her fifth World Championships after winning the 400m hurdles.

"Obviously I came here for the win but the race wasn't the best," she said. "I think I've lacked that bit of consistency this year, but hopefully I can build on the good races."

Clark, meanwhile, will enjoy her first taste of a major championships thanks to her 400m triumph.

Twell took the 5,000m gold with McColgan's silver-medal winning display enough to ensure she will also be in London next month.

Lynsey Sharp, the 2012 European Champion, finished third in the 800m and still has work to do to make the team for the Worlds.

Butchart won gold in the 5,000m on Saturday, securing his spot in the team, with Beth Potter, Laura Muir, Robbie Simpson and Callum Hawkins having sealed their places earlier in the season.