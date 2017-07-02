BBC Sport - Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake wins men's 200m at World Championships trials
Mitchell-Blake wins tight 200m at British trials
- From the section Athletics
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake wins the 200m at the British trials in Birmingham with Danny Talbot a close second, guaranteeing both selection for the World Championships in London in August.
