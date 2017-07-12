Ciara Mageean third in Morton Games 800m in Dublin as Brian Gregan sets 400m PB

Mageean (centre) had to settle for third place in the 800m behind Adele Tracey (right) and Angela Petty

Ciara Mageean had to settle for third place in the 800m at an entertaining Morton Games meeting at Santry.

Portaferry woman Mageean, 25, clocked 2:02.20 as she finished behind Britain's Adelle Tracey (2:01.53) and New Zealander Angela Petty (2:01.82).

"I put myself there on the final lap and felt good but I'm more geared up to 1500m now and the legs tied up in the home straight," said the Down athlete.

Brian Gregan improved his 400m personal best to 45.28 seconds as he triumphed.

The Dubliner's new PB cut 0.20 seconds off his recent time set in Geneva as he continued his return to form this season.

As he prepares for the World Championships in London, Gregan will hold out realistic hopes that the 45-second barrier could be in reach over the remainder of the summer.

Gregan was in a class of his own as his powerful performance left him more than a second ahead of Brazil's Anderson Henriques (46.51).

In the women's 200m, Amy Foster clocked 23.96 to take third place behind Britain's Margaret Adeoye who overhauled the fast-starting Phil Healy and the Northern Irishwoman in the closing 50 metres.

Brian Gregan produced a superb run to set a new 400m personal best

Letterkenny man Danny Mooney was an agonising 0.12 seconds outside the four-minute barrier in a thrilling men's mile.

The first 12 finishers all ducked under four minutes with last Friday's Letterkenny International winner American Robert Domanic taking another victory in 3:55.71.

Domanic held off fast-finishing Australian Morgan McDonald (3:55.79) while Ireland's Sean Tobin, a team-mate of Domanic's at the University of Mississippi, broke the four-minute barrier for the first time as he clocked 3:58.70 to finish 11th.

Another outstanding performance was produced by Australian Stewart McSweyn in the men's 5,000m as he bettered Eamonn Coghlan's meeting record set in the early 1980s.

With legendary Coghlan in attendance, McSweyn clocked 13:19.99 to achieve the World Championship qualifying standard and put himself in line to compete in London next month.

Ironically, Coghlan's son John was the pacemaker in Wednesday's race as he took the athletes through the opening mile in a perfect four minutes and 20 seconds.

Another performance of note was produced in the women's 800m B race as Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter, Sophie, took victory in 2:11.13 with Ireland's first lady of running watching on.

In the men's 400m B race, the Paul McKee-trained Ben Maze ran well to clock 47.71 which left him behind English winner Jamal Rhoden-Stevens (47.36).