World Para-athletics Championships: Olivia Breen wins long jump gold in London

Olivia Breen is better known as a sprinter having won relay gold at the 2015 World Championships

Olivia Breen won the T38 long jump to secure a ninth gold medal for Great Britain at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

Breen, 20, who has cerebral palsy, recorded a personal best of 4.81m to claim a first individual major title.

She finished ahead of Australian Erin Cleaver and Anna Trener-Wierciak of Poland.

Britain are leading the medal table with 16 in total, including two silver and five bronze.

Wales' Breen, who won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2015 World Championships, only finished 12th in the long jump at the Paralympics Games last year.

This result marked an incredible turnaround in her career and it came in front of an ecstatic London Stadium crowd, with 29,000 schoolchildren given free tickets.

"I've moved to Loughborough to train. I knew I had to change something and it's been the best change ever. This is a dream come true," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I'm so happy. I knew I had to be on my form and it's so exciting."

Aled Davies and Jonnie Peacock had taken Britain's tally to eight golds on Sunday's third day.