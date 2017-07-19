Usain Bolt to run 100m and 4x100m at World Championships in London

Bolt won his final race on home soil in front of a sell-out stadium in Jamaica in June

Usain Bolt has confirmed he will run the 100m and 4x100m relay at the World Championships in London in August, his final event before retiring.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and an icon of world sport, has led one of the most illustrious careers in the history of athletics.

"My aim is to win in London. I want to retire on a winning note," the Jamaican 30-year-old said on Wednesday.

The World Championships take place from 4-13 August.

The men's 100m final is due to place on Saturday, 5 August, while the men's 4x100m relay race - which will mark the end of Bolt's career - takes place on the following Saturday.

Bolt has won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at the past three Olympic Games - Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

However, his unprecedented 'triple triple' of nine gold medals was downgraded to eight after Jamaican team-mate Nesta Carter, who was part of the quartet that won the 4x100m in Beijing, tested positive for a banned substance. Carter has appealed against the decision.

Nevertheless, Bolt's exploits remain unprecedented and he also holds the world record in the 100m (9.58) and 200m (19.19).

In June he raced for the final time on home soil, clocking 10.03 seconds to win the 'Salute a Legend' 100m race before taking a lap of honour in front of a sell-out Kingston crowd of 30,000.

Before London, he will also compete in the 100m at the Diamond League event in Monaco on Friday.