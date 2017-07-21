Chris O'Hare breaks 1500m Scots record at Monaco Diamond League

Chris O'Hare eclipsed a Scottish record in the 1500m set in 1979

Chris O'Hare eclipsed the Scottish record at 1500m with his seventh-placed finish at the Monaco Diamond League.

O'Hare beat the record set by John Robson as he clocked 3.33.61 in Monaco on Friday to better Robson's 3.33.83 set in 1979.

It sets the British champion and double European medallist up for next month's World Championships in London.

Meanwhile, fellow Scot Laura Muir was comfortably beaten by Kenyan Hellen Obiri in the women's 3,000m.

The race was ideal preparation for O'Hare when he forms part of an all-Scottish GB and NI selection for the World Championships in the 1500m alongside Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr.

Muir beaten in 3,000m

European indoor 1500m and 3,000m champion Muir was up against her fierce rival, Obiri - the 2016 Olympic 5,000m silver medallist - in the 3,000m.

Muir, who will contest both the 1500m and the 5,000m at next month's World Championships, was sent a clear message by the in-form Kenyan.

Obiri clocked an impressive eight minutes 23.14 seconds to secure a huge victory over compatriot Beatrice Chepkoech as Muir ran a personal best time of 8:30:64 but finished third.

Fellow Scot Eilish McColgan also ran a lifetime best as she put in a late change to take fourth in a time of 8:31:39.

Lynsey Sharp came sixth in a time of 1:58:01 - a season's best performance.