Greg Rutherford: Long jump champion withdraws from 2017 World Championships

Reigning long jump champion Greg Rutherford has withdrawn from next month's World Championships in London because of an ankle injury.

Rutherford, who won Olympic gold at London 2012 prior to claiming the 2015 world title, said he was "gutted".

Richard Kilty, who was selected for the 4x100m relay, has also pulled out of the event with a broken finger.

But Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers, Lennie Waite, Marc Scott and Jess Turner have been added to the GB squad.

More to follow.