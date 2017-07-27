Nick Percy and Chris Bennett raise Scottish contingent in GB Worlds squad

Nick Percy and Chris Bennett
Nick Percy, left, and Chris Bennett are the latest Scottish additions to GB's World Championships squad

Two more Scottish athletes have been added to Great Britain's team for the London 2017 World Championships.

Nick Percy will compete in the discus, while Chris Bennett will take part in the hammer.

The duo take the complement of Scots in the squad up to a record of 16, more than double the previous highest total.

There would have been a 17th Scottish competitor if marathon runner Robbie Simpson had not withdrawn due to a calf injury.

The team will be captained by Eilidh Doyle, who will be competing at her fifth World Championships when she runs in the 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old Percy is a former European Junior Championships silver medallist while Bennett, 27, represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics and Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

AthleteEvent
Beth Potter10,000m
Laura Muir1500m, 5,000m
Jake Wightman1500m
Lynsey Sharp800m
Callum HawkinsMarathon
Andrew Butchart5,000m
Eilidh Doyle400m hurdles, 4x400m
Zoey Clark400m, 4x400m
Chris O'Hare1500m
Steph Twell5,000m
Josh Kerr1500m
Eilish McColgan5,000m
Guy Learmonth800m
Lennie Waite3,000m Steeplechase
Nick PercyDiscus
Chris BennettHammer

Scotland's previous best total of athletes at the worlds was seven, achieved in 1983 and 2015.

