Thomas added to GB squad for World Championships

Ieuan Thomas is a previous Cardiff half marathon winner

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online

Welshman Ieuan Thomas has been added to the Great Britain squad for next month's World Championships.

Thomas will compete in the 3000m steeplechase and is one of six additions to the 87 strong team.

Meghan Beesley (400m hurdles), Rachel Wallader (shot put), Chris Bennett (hammer), Alicia Barrett (100m hurdles) and Nick Percy (discus) are also added.

Five years on from the London Olympics, the capital stages the World Championships from 4-13 August.