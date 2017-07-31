BBC Sport - World Championships: Injured Greg Rutherford targets world indoor long jump gold

Rutherford sets new goals after missing Worlds

Britain's Greg Rutherford has set his sights on winning world indoor long jump gold in 2018 after missing the World Athletics Championships.

The 30-year old withdrew from London 2017 after suffering an ankle injury.

Rutherford won gold at the 2015 World Championships, jumping 8.41m in Beijing, to add to his London 2012 Olympic title.

See more of Rutherford in the documentary From London 2012 to London 2017 on BBC World News at 04:30 GMT on Saturday 5 August and 10:30 GMT on Sunday 6 August.

Top Stories