Britain's Greg Rutherford has set his sights on winning world indoor long jump gold in 2018 after missing the World Athletics Championships.

The 30-year old withdrew from London 2017 after suffering an ankle injury.

Rutherford won gold at the 2015 World Championships, jumping 8.41m in Beijing, to add to his London 2012 Olympic title.

