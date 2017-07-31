World Athletics Championships 2017: David Rudisha out with injury

Defending champion and 800m world record holder David Rudisha has pulled out of next month's World Athletics Championships with a quad muscle strain.

The 28-year-old Kenyan said on Twitter it was "sad and disappointing" to miss out on the event, which runs from 4 to 13 August in London.

He is only person to ever run under one minute 41 seconds for the event.

He won gold in London at the 2012 Olympics and again in Rio last year.

